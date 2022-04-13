Duo nabbed for drug possession during raid on house

BAU (April 13): A police raid on a house at Kampung Skiat Baru here on Monday saw two men arrested for drug possession.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspects, aged 28 and 34, were found in separate rooms of the unnumbered house during the 11.50am raid, with each suspect in possession of a translucent packet of containing substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“The total weight of the drugs confiscated from the suspects was 1.3 grammes and worth RM180.

“The two were then brought to Bau police headquarters where they tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement.

He added the suspects, who both have prior criminal records, admitted to buying the drugs from a friend.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Bau Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division will continue to carry out inspections in Bau town, villages and known drug hotspots.

“We welcome information from the public on drug-related activities to stamp out this menace,” said Poge.