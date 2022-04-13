GOF Sarawak seizes contraband worth over RM2.5 mln, six arrested

LAWAS (April 13): The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade has arrested six individuals, one of whom is an Indonesian, and seized contraband worth over RM2.5 million during five raids in Sibu, Kuching, and Limbang this month.

In a statement today, GOF Sarawak deputy commander ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Shaikh Abdullah said the raids between April 6 and 12 were under ‘Op Kontraban’.

During the first operation on April 6, he said a raiding team from Battalion 10 GOF Sibu’s intelligence unit raided a premises in Sibu on suspicion it was used to store fireworks and firecrackers.

“During the raid, the team arrested a local man, aged 26, and upon further inspection found 280 boxes of fireworks and 77 boxes of firecrackers kept inside the premises.

“The items seized were estimated to be worth RM150,500 based on the market price of these items,” he said.

On April 7, a team from the Battalion 11 GOF Kuching raided a premises in Kota Samarahan believed to be used as a store for illicit cigarettes and beer.

Shaikh Abdul Adzis said the raiding team found 87 cartons of cigarettes, 24 cartons of kretek, and 57 boxes of various types of beer in the premises, estimated to be worth RM26,310, including tax.

The team also arrested a 20-year-old man.

Around 7am on April 8, a team from Company C Battalion 12 GOF Limbang carried out a raid on a house in Limbang suspected of storing illicit cigarettes.

Shaikh Abdul Adzis said the team nabbed a 54-year-old man and seized 2,496 cartons of cigarettes and 890 cartons of kretek.

“This seizure was estimated to be worth RM506,912, including tax,” he said.

Two other raids were carried out on April 12.

In Sibu, the raiding team inspected a lorry at a parking lot after it was suspected to be transporting contraband cigarettes.

“During the check, the team also nabbed two men, including an Indonesian, aged 28 and 37.

“A total of 8,400 cartons of cigarettes and 17,600 cartons of kretek, estimated to be worth RM1,469,560, were seized,” said Shaikh Abdul Adzis.

He added that the vehicle used to transport the contraband, worth RM80,000, was also seized, bringing the total seizure value to RM1,549,560.

In Kuching, another team raided a house at around 12.45pm and seized 1,872 cartons of contraband cigarettes, estimated to be worth RM280,800, including tax.

“During the operation, the team nabbed a 28-year-old local man,” Shaikh Abdul Adzis said.

He added GOF Sarawak has recorded a total of RM17.8 million in seizures this year from Jan 1 until yesterday, including 23 vehicles of various types, and arrested 49 individuals.