Covid-19 infection risk still high in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): Sabah recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with more than half of them sporadic infections.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, the risk of infection is still high in several districts, especially in public places that are crowded with people.

“The percentage of sporadic infections remains high, almost 65 per cent today. This means that in several districts, the risk of infection is still high, especially in public places that are crowded with people.

“I urge the community to continue comply with all SOPs, especially when visiting the crowded Ramadan bazaars,” he said.

A total of 149 out of 158 new patients on April 13 are in Categories 1 and 2, five patients in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

Another cluster has been declared ended by the state Health Department on Wednesday – the Kluster Tolokoson Kem 2 di Tenom.

There is only one active cluster in Sabah.