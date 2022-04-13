Kanang Usin seeks to be first Sarawakian to conquer Mt Everest

KUCHING (April 13): Insp Kanang Usin is aiming to be the first Sarawakian to conquer Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world, following his selection as part of the 2022 Keluarga Malaysia Everest Exploration team.

To help him achieve this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has presented the Bintulu native with some aid.

Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol presented the contribution on Abang Johari’s behalf to Kanang during a brief ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Abdullah, Kanang is set to make history as the first Sarawakian to conquer the summit of Mount Everest.

“The Premier of Sarawak and all the people of the state will definitely pray for Kanang and the expedition team’s success in their hopes of conquering the mountain,” Abdullah said yesterday.

He also welcomed the involvement of individuals from different groups in the expedition based on the concept of Keluarga Malaysia.

Abdullah opined the uniqueness of the expedition team, which consists of members from different ethnic groups as well as those with disabilities, shows the importance for Malaysians to continue to remain united.

Kanang, who serves in VAT (Very Able Troopers) 69 of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) – an elite, multitasking special force – thanked Abang Johari for his support and contribution.

“I hope this climbing expedition will be able to inspire other young Sarawakian youths to respond to similar challenges in the future,” he said of the expedition which begins on April 15.

Before the ceremony, Kanang and other Altitude Exploration Club members also paid a courtesy call on Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.