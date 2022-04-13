Kpg Mutap timber jetty: Don’t be hasty in passing judgment, says Bekenu rep

MIRI (April 13): Netizens should seek clarification from the relevant parties before posting any allegations or complaints on social media, said Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus.

She said this following the clarification by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as reported by Malaysiakini on April 12 that there was no element of corruption in the RM50,000-project for a timber jetty at Kampung Mutap in Bekenu, which had become a controversy.

“Some people are quick to judge (but)…if not satisfied, they should ask for clarification from the agency instead of blowing up unnecessarily,” she said.

The Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister stressed that verifying the facts is important in presenting a correct picture of the issue.

She said both MACC and Public Works Department (JKR) had clarified that there was no impropriety in this rural transformation project which was carried out at the request of the village chief.

Netizens had poured scorn on the project cost, saying it was a simple timber jetty and should not cost RM50,000, and insinuating wrongdoing.

“I hope to see more maturity by netizens as it involved open tender process with proper BQ (bill of quantities) and everyone could participate,” Rosey said.

MACC had carried out checks into the jetty project at Kampung Mutap, about 60 km from Miri, but did not find any element of corruption.

Malaysiakini reported that MACC headquarters had ordered its Sarawak office to scrutinise the project following public outcry over its alleged overpriced cost.

It quoted MACC senior director (investigation) Hishamuddin Hashim confirming that the outcome did not indicate any element of bribery or embezzlement in the project.

Sarawak JKR came under fire after it uploaded several photographs showing the handing-over of a new wooden jetty in Kampung Mutap, which it said was built with a total cost of RM50,000.

Many had aired their scepticism over the quality of the jetty, with some raising questions over the RM50,000 price paid by the government for a simple wooden structure comprising planks and support.

Following this, the department later issued a statement defending the project, citing poor access through oil palm road to Kampung Mutap and safety measures due to the crocodile infested river and expensive belian timber as the reason for the price.

JKR said the price of the belian timber was RM9,000 per metre cube and the village chief preferred this to the more expensive steel and concrete design proposed.