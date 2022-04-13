Kuching man fined RM3,500 for hitting cop with rotan

KUCHING (April 13): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,500 in default five months’ jail for hitting a policeman with a rotan.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Hamdzah Mohamad, 43, of Taman Sri Malihah on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The Section provides for a maximum 10 years in prison, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Hamdzah hurt the 30-year-old policeman with the rotan on May 1, 2020 at 6.15pm in front of a coffee shop in Malihah, Matang here.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant and a friend were riding a motorcycle when they were involved in an accident with a car driven by a woman.

It is said that the complainant had tried to politely speak to the woman but had been scolded by her.

She then called her friend and Hamdzah appeared a while later in an angered state.

He used a rotan to repeatedly hit the complainant on the head.

The beating left him requiring three stitches during treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

He lodged a police report and the accused was arrested by a team from the Padawan District police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department on June 3, 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor Jean Siow Chung Hwei prosecuted the case.

Hamdzah, who was unrepresented by counsel, paid the fine.