Malaysia may be able to weather macro market volatility

KUCHING (April 13): Malaysia may be able to weather macro market volatilities thanks to the country’s bright trade prospects and steady capital market performance.

The research team at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) highlighted this in a recent economic report, stating that Malaysia’s foreign exchange (forex) reserve position remains resilient and is currently above international adequacy standards, with the current markers able to withstand any possible headwinds.

“Its steady position may also underpin macroeconomic and financial system stability especially during extreme capital market conditions like the 2015 US taper tantrum and 2009 Global Financial Crisis,” it said in its analysis.

This comes as Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) forex reserves jumped by US$7billion year-on-year (y-o-y) to end at US$115.6 billion in 1Q22 (up 6.4 per cent y-o-y), a rise that is consistent with regional peers except Thailand.

“The forex reserves in ringgit terms also increased by RM34.7 billion to end at RM485.8 billion in 1Q22 (up 7.7 per cent y-o-y), among the highest on record thanks to strong trade surplus and solid capital market performance.

“Forex reserves at the end of 1Q22 is sufficient to finance 6.1 months of RI and 1.2-folds of short-term external debt (ST debt).

“Note that BNM has revised the RI adequacy benchmark to include services imports, as opposed to only goods imports – in line with international best practice.

“On this score, Malaysia’s RI has been in the range of five to eight months since 2008 and this is well above the ‘rule of thumb’ adequacy ratio of three months. This highlights Malaysia’s resilience in facing external shocks and contagion effects,” it explained.

Despite that, PublicInvest Research cautioned that the prospect of interest rate tightening in advanced economies (AEs) remains a risk with the prospect of rapid capital movement weighing on our currency and forex reserves positions, which could in turn push the authorities to intervene to preserve its stability.

“The wide gap between the AEs’ neutral rate vis-à-vis ours suggests a potentially prolonged period of intervention with long-term ramifications on forex reserves position. This could also trigger the unleashing of other monetary tools like sterilisation amid the need to keep inflation under control to prevent financial imbalances.

“Earlier-than-expected policy tightening could also choke growth given our nascent recovery from the current health crisis. This is compounded by inflation that may remain elevated this year no thanks to prolonged supply and demand imbalances, a situation that will improve only gradually,” it said.

There could be a hive of monetary activities once the AEs continue with policy adjustments which could be dampened however by uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict which may slow down the pace of policy tigthening.

“On this score, Malaysia may be able to weather the volatility thanks to our bright trade prospects and steady capital market performance.

“Note that Malaysia’s foreign equity interest surged to a nine-year high in 1Q22 (RM6.4 billion), a marked turnaround compared to 4Q21 (RM609 million) and 1Q21 (down RM1.7 billion) respectively.

“This is expected to continue well into next year consistent with our view recently. Trade may recover further and reach full potential, thanks to vaccine-induced recoveries and full economic openings around the world,” PublicInvest Research said.

All in, the research team said it is cautious on the outlook given the prospect of interest rate tightening in AEs and this could trigger rapid capital movement and therefore, affect Malaysia’s forex reserves position.

“The rise in domestic core inflation is also a concern which could push earlier-than-expected interest rate lift off, a conundrum especially when the economy is still recovering.

“Nonetheless, Asean prospects are set to improve thanks to full economic openings around the world and much-improved Covid-19 conditions.

“The improving fundamentals will be a driver that will pull in the foreign investors and lift forex reserves prospects in Asean in 2022,” it opined.