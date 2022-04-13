Sibu man gets 10 years, 12 strokes for rape of disabled girl

SIBU (April 13): A man, 60, was sentenced to a total of 10 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old disabled girl.

Judge Marutin Pagan handed down the sentence on the man who was convicted on his own guilty plea to three charges under Section 376(2)(k) of the Penal Code.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and four strokes of the cane for each charge. Marutin ordered the jail sentence to run concurrently from yesterday.

According to the first charge, the accused raped the girl between 1pm and 3pm in Nov last year at a longhouse in Lebaan, here.

For the second and third charges, he committed the same act between 1pm and 3pm in Dec last year at the same longhouse.

According to the facts of the case, the girl’s mother, about 7pm on March 27, suspected that her daughter was pregnant after noticing she vomited often and had appetite loss.

To make sure, she brought her daughter to take a pregnancy test which confirmed she was pregnant.

The girl then told her mother that she was raped by the accused.

The accused was arrested about 1.30pm on April 1 at the police station here following a report lodged by the girl’s mother.

The girl, who has learning disabilities, and the accused are neighbours.

Police also found that the rape took place at the man’s brother-in-law’s house.

In mitigation, he pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying he was remorseful for what he had done, and to be spared caning due to his age.

He also said he suffered from hypertension and diabetes and had to look after his wife who has a brain tumor.

DPP Heng Yi Min, meanwhile, urged the court to pass a deterrent sentence to reflect the seriousness of the crime committed against a disabled minor.