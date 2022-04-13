Masseuse dies, driver hurt after car overturns

MIRI (April 13): A masseuse died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a single vehicle accident at KM22 Jalan Persisiran Pantai near a resort here around 9.45am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased, identified as Lan Gui Mei, 31, from China, was a passenger of the car driven by a 29-year-old male driver from Luak Bay Golden Hill here.

They were heading towards the city centre from Batu Niah when the car they were travelling in skidded to the side of the road and overturned.

Alexson said the driver suffered injuries to his head and chest, and has been taken to the Miri Hospital.

Medical personnel at the accident scene confirmed that Lan had died from the crash around 10.55am due to internal injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.