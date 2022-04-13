No elements of profiteering, KPDNHEP S’wak director says on chicken prices

KUCHING (April 13): There is no element of profiteering on chicken prices in Sarawak, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) state director Stanley Tan.

Commenting on claims of exorbitant prices of raw chicken on social media, Tan said through the ministry’s inspection on the premises under Ops Pantau 2022, chicken prices in Sarawak are actually sold within the controlled price range and do not show signs of any unusual cost.

“Previously in February 2022, we’ve actually handed a price guideline notice to all of the vendors and suppliers alike, on the ceiling prices of raw chicken and chicken eggs. Should there be any foul play involved, we’ll punish them according to the offense committed.

“The basis of Ops Pantau 2022 is to provide consumers with a comfortable environment for them to purchase their daily necessities at reasonable price with no element of profiteering done by traders from setting the price of their goods and services.

“We in KPDNHEP Sarawak will not hesitate to conduct an investigation and price review should there be complaints against a premise or a stall as we want to protect the consumers welfare.

“The investigation will involve a thorough review on the raw material prices from suppliers, manufacturing costs, operating costs and prices at the producer and wholesaler levels,” he said during a press conference at Bazaar Ramadan Mydin Bandar Baru Samariang today.

As of April 12 2022, KPDNHEP Sarawak has carried out over 3,006 inspections on premises under Ops Pantau 2022 and has recorded over eighteen cases involving offences such as the exclusion of price tags, weight scaling and measurement, said Tan..

He stresses that further action will be taken on the parties involved if they are found guilty in committing an offense under Price Control and Profiteering Act 2011.

Prior to the press conference, Tan and his officers did a routine inspection on the stalls of the bazaar to ensure total compliance on the law by the vendors.

He said he was satisfied that many of the stalls were abiding to the guideline set by the ministry, such as displaying the price of their goods correctly, although there were some still failing to comply with the law.

Acknowledging that they were merely seasonal traders for the Ramadan month, Tan said KPDNHEP can only advise them to correct their wrongs.

KPDNHEP Sarawak will continue to ramp up their operation with over 173 enforcement officers and 101 Price Monitoring officers on duty in conjunction with Ramadan until Hari Raya Aidilfitri.