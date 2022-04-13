OSEIC to go rural soon, says Fatimah

KUCHING (April 13): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is planning to introduce the One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) services to rural areas soon.

Its minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, said this is due to the need and demand for such services for special children in the rural areas.

“Our future plan is to go to rural areas because according to statistics provided by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) there is a need for such services for special children there.

“We want these special children who live in rural areas to also get diagnosis, intervention and rehabilitation at an early age before the age of seven years,” she informed at a press conference yesterday.

She also said that she will present the matter to the Cabinet, and if it is passed by the Cabinet she will announce it as soon as possible.

Apart from that, Fatimah also informed that an allocation of RM1.2 million had been approved at the last Sarawak OSEIC Advisory Committee meeting for the purpose of renovating the first floor of OSEIC Sarawak premises here.

She said renovation is needed due to the increase in the number of registered children at the centre to 257 since it was officially opened on October 30, 2020.

“After the renovation, it will be able to accommodate 300 residents at a time and more staff as well,” she said.

Before the press conference, Fatimah attended the Sarawak OSEIC Advisory Committee Meeting No.1/2022.

On another matter, Fatimah urged Form 5 and 6 graduates to take the opportunity and undergo special education and therapy training (as speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists) to meet the needs of community rehabilitation centres (PDK) throughout Sarawak.

Also present at the press conference were deputy ministers of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam.