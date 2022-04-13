Outgoing NCID chief confident successor continue efforts in eradicating drug menace

KUCHING (April 13): Outgoing Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin is confident his successor ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah will continue the efforts in eradicating the drug menace in Sarawak.

“This morning, we met with the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi (Tan Sri) Abang Johari Tun Openg and Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and I managed to introduce Mustafa to them.

“As such, I am confident he will continue the efforts that I have done here and I hope that this continuous effort can yield better results for the state,” he said when met by reporters at Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Jasmirol has been serving as Sarawak NCID chief from June 5, 2020 to April 13 this year. He will be transferred to Kuala Lumpur as head of the NCID there.

Mustafa Kamal is currently the NCID head in Pulau Pinang.

Sharing his experiences while serving in Sarawak, Jasmirol admitted that it was not easy to serve as the NCID chief in the state compared to areas in Peninsular Malaysia due to the vast and mountainous terrain as well as the long borders between Sarawak and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He also expressed amazement on the officers and personnel for their dedication to their duties despite having to cover large distances just to make an arrest especially in the rural areas.

“For example, police personnel stationed in Belaga needed to make arrests in Kampung Sungai Asap located near Bakun Dam. It took them two hours to reach there. When the arrests were made, the suspects were then brought to Bintulu, taking up four hours, and for further processing they needed to send the suspects to Miri, taking 11 more hours.

“I’m amazed by the efforts shown by the personnel for their spirit and dedication to their work, having to travel very far for operations,” he said.

On another matter, Jasmirol advised Sarawak NCID personnel and officers to practise integrity in their work and to assure the public that there will be no rest for the police until the drug menace has been eradicated from the state.

“Also, make sure to maintain our espirit de corps and also our cooperation with the local communities as well as the state government in the fight against the number one enemy in our country – drugs,” he added.