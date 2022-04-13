Police report filed in Matu against Facebook user for allegedly insulting Abg Jo

MUKAH (April 13): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jemoreng has lodged a police report against a Facebook user known as Raja Jalai for allegedly insulting Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a posting.

PBB Jemoreng Youth chief Hafiz Salim and PBB Jemoreng secretary Nazzim Bahani filed the report around 10am today at the Matu police station.

PBB Jemoreng chairman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, who is Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), said the report was one of many made against Raja Jalai nationwide.

“The posting by the Facebook user was rude and tried to tarnish the good name of the premier,” he told Utusan Borneo.

The posting is said to show a face swapped image of Abang Johari holding a can of alcohol.

Juanda said the matter was very upsetting, especially when Muslims were observing the month of Ramadan.

“The main purpose of the police report is for action to be taken by the authorities against the Facebook user.

“He must be held responsible for his act,” he said.

Juanda added it will also serve as a deterrent to other Facebook users, so they will not abuse their social media accounts to insult or mock others.