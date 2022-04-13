Putrajaya urged to emulate Sarawak’s temporary documentation decision for stateless children to access education, health facilities

KUCHING (April 13): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged the federal government to emulate the Sarawak Cabinet’s decision to issue temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution to support them in having access to education and health facilities.

Suhakam’s Children Commissioner (CC) Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal also implored the federal government to cooperate with the Sarawak government in their progressive efforts by ensuring that education and health authorities recognises the temporary documentation.

“In addition to violations of their right to a nationality, stateless persons are often subject to many other human rights violations and thus, the CC appeals to the federal government to adopt the same measure to be implemented to all states,” she said in a press statement today.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah had on Saturday announced that the Office of the Premier of Sarawak will be issuing temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution to support them in having access to education and health facilities.

She said the state Cabinet had decided to provide whatever form of assistance within its power to such stateless children in Sarawak.

However, Fatimah pointed out that the special document is only meant to facilitate or assist the stateless person in applying for access to education and health facilities in the state.

She added it is not a representation nor a promise in any way whatsoever as a means of obtaining Malaysian citizenship, which the state government appreciates is a power vested in the federal government.

Noor Aziah said since Suhakam’s inception, they had received numerous complaints related to statelessness, including delays in school admissions, denied admission, steep education and high medical cost.

“These are contradictory to Malaysia’s International obligation as a state party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), in ensuring all institutions make the best interest of children a primary consideration in all action.

“In accordance to Section 28 of the CRC, Malaysia is obligated to ensure children in Malaysia, including those who are undocumented, are given access to free education,” she added.

She said former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had stated in May, 2021, that education should be made available to all children.

“The current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has also previously stated in his speech at the 2021 World Children’s Day on the Nov 17, 2021 that each child has the right to proper education and a conducive environment to grow up, achieve their full potential and chase their dreams.”