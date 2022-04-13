Ragad Foundation reaches out to 200 asnaf folks

KUCHING (April 13): A total of 200 ‘asnaf’ received donations from Ragad Foundation during the ‘Bubur Lambuk Tour’ at Kampung Tabuan Melayu here yesterday, run in connection with the ‘Ramadan Raghad Charity Programme’.

In Islam, the term ‘asnaf’ refers to those eligible to receive ‘zakat’ (tithe) as well as welfare assistance, such as those living in poverty, orphans and single mothers.

The donations, in the form of ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) and goodies bags, were presented by the foundation’s founder and permanent chairman, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib who is wife of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The contribution worth RM30,000 was a gift from Ragad Foundation, arranged in collaboration with Al Manjie Food Bank Secretariat Malaysia.

The ‘Ramadan Raghad Charity Programme’ had been held at several locations across the city including the Majma’ Tuanku Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah (Sarawak Islamic Complex) and the open compound in front of Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) Petra Jaya branch office at Medan Hamidah.

Also attending the programme yesterday were Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Ragad Foundation acting chief executive officer Datuk Riffai Husain.