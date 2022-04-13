Rotarians to climb Mount Kinabalu for good cause

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): Thirty members of the Rotary Club are scheduled to climb Mount Kinabalu next week as part of a charity climbing mission to raise funds and awareness for polio.

Additionally, the climb will also see them setting a Rotary record by holding “the highest meeting” at the mountain’s summit during the climb.

The participating Rotarians are from Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur. The ascent would commence on April 22.

On Wednesday, Kota Kinabalu Rotary Club member and the charity climb’s coordinator, Dr Ravi Mandalam, and senior Rotarian Datuk Abdullah Sibil, met with Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai to invite him to flag off the charity climb on April 21.

Dr Ravi stated that most participants are first-time climbers and that Mount Kinabalu would be an excellent place to start while also promoting Sabah’s iconic charm.

The radiologist, who hails from India, is no stranger to Mount Kinabalu, having scaled the peak for the 56th time and written a book titled ‘East Kinabalu: A Guide To The Eastern Part of Mount Kinabalu.’

Dr Ravi, who has lived in Sabah for 28 years, stated at the meeting that the Rotary Club decided to climb Mount Kinabalu after learning about his experience and book.

“To me, Mount Kinabalu is the crown jewel of Sabah. It is the state’s treasure, a botanical paradise, and a biodiversity hotspot,” said Dr Ravi.

Meanwhile, Joniston stated that Mount Kinabalu is an iconic destination in Sabah and many people have organised a climbing mission or charity climb to the peak for a good cause.

“It’s also an excellent way to introduce Sabah and our heritage mountain to Rotarians who have never been here or climbed the summit.

“Mount Kinabalu, in particular, is a popular destination for international climbers. With our international borders now open, we hope to see a resurgence of foreign climbers in addition to Malaysians,” he said.

During the meeting, Joniston received a copy of the East Kinabalu book which Dr Ravi co-authored with two others.