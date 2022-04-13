Sabah’s top squash player achieves new milestones

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): Sabah’s top squash player Lai Wen Li achieved new milestones just one year after her arrival in the United States to study at Cornell University.

The Kota Kinabalu lass was recently named All American awardees for 2021-2022 by the College Squash Association (CSA) where she earned a place in the Women’s First Team.

She was also named in the All-Ivy League team.

The Ivy League is an American collegiate athletic conference comprising eight elite private research universities in northeastern United States.

Wen Li, 22, was elated with the achievement, which was well deserved after she enjoyed a successful collegiate season with a 8-4 mark from the number two position in Cornell’s lineup and a 4-2 records in the Ivy League matches.

The current world number 97th ranked player also made it to the quarterfinals of the CSA Individual Championship.

She attributed the success to her coaches David Palmer and Mark Burke as well as her teammates who have been very supportive of her.

“I’m definitely really happy to be included in the All Ivy League First Team and the All American First Team

“I want to thank both my coaches for always guiding and pushing me and at the same time, I’m also grateful to have my Cornell squash family who has always been there for me, supporting me,” she said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wen Li revealed that she was adapting well to a new training environment, which she said has helped her improved as a player.

She said it included morning session which was optional and a group session in the evening.

“Depending on my timetable, I will attend the morning session where I’ll train with my coaches and other teammates.

“The training environment here is different and the intensity is good. We all trained together and pushed each other, which I really like a lot.

“It is definitely a challenge for me to balance between studies and training and that is why time management is very important … I’m glad that I’m adapting well,” she said.