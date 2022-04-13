Salim mosques, organisations receive MRP grants totalling RM14,000

SIBU (April 13): Minor rural project (MRP) funds totalling RM14,000 have been presented to two mosques and two non-government organisations (NGOs) in Kampung Usahajaya Baru, Salim.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng presented the Al-Muhajirin Mosque Management Committee with RM5,000 and Al-Anshar Mosque with RM3,000.

The Kampung Usahajaya Baru village security and development committee Salim and Kampung Usahajaya Baru neighbourhood watch committee also received RM3,000 each.

During the brief ceremony, Chieng said the grants would help the less fortunate among the Muslim community in the Salim area.

“Hopefully the grants will provide help to the residents in the area to prepare for Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

Chieng added he was happy to be able to serve the people in Kampung Usahajaya Baru, which had been an Opposition stronghold for the last 15 years.

“To be able to represent the state government and hand over MRP grants to the people in the area is a big honour to me,” he said.