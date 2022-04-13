Six Sarikei Ramadan traders issued compounds for offences

SARIKEI (April 13): Six compound notices have been served on errant traders at the Kampung Seberang Ramadan bazaar since it started operations over a week ago, said Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsung.

The Sarikei Divisional Health officer said the offences were mainly for failure to comply with cleanliness practices stipulated under the Food Cleanliness Regulations 2009 (PPKM 2009).

Dr Fong said the compound notices were issued on the spot to traders and they are required to pay up within 14 days.

“The main objective of the operation is to ensure traders at Ramadan bazaars fully observe food cleanliness and safety standards as required under PPKM 2009 and to sell quality food,” he explained Fong during an integrated operation conducted by enforcement officers from his office, Sarikei District Council, and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs yesterday afternoon.

As an encouragement, he said they also presented awards to owners of the cleanest premises.

Dr Fong explained that various aspects under PPKM 2002 must be followed such as attending a food handling course; undergoing a medical check-up; observing personal hygiene; keeping their premises clean at all times; usage of clean utensils and permitted packaging materials; as well as other cleanliness practices.

He advised traders not to prepare dishes too early as food quality normally deteriorates after four hours.

He also advised the public to only buy food from stalls which strictly observed cleanliness and food safety regulations.