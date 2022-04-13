Stray kitty trapped in tree brought down safely by APM team

MIRI (April 13): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here were summoned Monday night to help rescue a stray cat trapped in a tree at a playground near Lutong police station.

APM Miri officer Usman Harto said a four-member team was dispatched to the scene following a call received at 9.45pm.

“Upon reaching the scene at 10.16pm, the team was informed by a 34-year-old woman there that she was relaxing at the park when she spotted the trapped feline.

“She tried to get it down herself but was unable to and contacted APM for assistance,” he said.

He added the cat was brought down safely and the rescue operation ended at 10.44pm.