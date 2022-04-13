Three vehicles destroyed in fires

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): Three vehicles were destroyed in two separate fires on Wednesday.

The first incident was reported at Taman Hartamas in Telipok when a Proton Persona car went up in smoke in an early morning fire.

A spokesperson from the state fire and rescue department said a distress call was made to the Lintas fire and rescue station at 7.50am.

Two teams rushed to the location and managed to put out the fire by 8.10am.

The second incident occurred in Tambunan which saw two vehicles, a Proton Saga and a Toyota Celica, destroyed at Kampung Mogong.

The Tambunan fire and rescue station received a distress call at 11.12am before a team was deployed to the location.

Fire and rescue personnel managed to control the blaze by 12.28am before ending their operation around noon.

No untoward incidents were reported from both incidents, said the spokesperson.