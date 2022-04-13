Woman nabbed in connection with illegal gambling in Siniawan

BAU (April 13): A 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling in Siniawan yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspect, who is from Rh. Polis Nanga Rungan Kakus in Tatau, Bintulu, was arrested under Op Dadu at an unnumbered premises in Siniawan Sentral at around 12.30pm.

“The police from Bau district police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who raided the premises, introduced themselves to the suspect and arrested her.

“They also seized a handphone and some cash,” said Poge, adding that the suspect does not have a past criminal record.

He said the woman is being investigated under Section 4(1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.