Anwar tells Najib not to ‘flip flop’, wants their debate on Sapura Energy open to all

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he is ready to face former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a debate on the financially-troubled Sapura Energy Berhad, but said it should be free for all media to cover and be open to viewing by the public.

In a Facebook post last night, Anwar stressed the need for media freedom, noting that Najib had set for the debate to involve only one news portal.

“Media involvement should also be open and not limited to just one news portal. Newspaper agencies or mainstream media should take part in efforts to cultivate a healthy and open culture of wacana (discourse),” the Port Dickson MP and former deputy prime minister wrote.

In a video attached to the Facebook post, Anwar claimed that Najib had challenged him to a debate in early Ramadan or the Muslim fasting month, adding that he had responded by accepting the challenge despite it being the month of Ramadan.

“I replied, it is the month of Ramadan, but because there is already a challenge, I replied, I am ready any time, without conditions.

“Now he said it should not be held in the month of Ramadan, should be in early Syawal. He set only a small portal, I replied that it has to be open, any media, whether Sinar Harian or TV3 or RTM, anywhere, but don’t restrict media freedom so that the public can evaluate.

“So I hope Najib doesn’t berdolak-dalik. He challenged, I answered, and God-willing we will meet,” Anwar said in the video, using the Malay word meaning flip-flop.

This morning, Najib on his Facebook page wrote that Anwar had accused him of being the one who had issued a challenge to debate during the month of Ramadan.

Najib said that it had started out with former PKR MP Rafizi Ramli early this month challenging him to a debate, and that Najib himself had then agreed to a debate with PKR party leader Anwar.

Najib also said that it was Anwar’s representative who had agreed with Najib’s representative to have the debate held after the fasting month, and claimed that PKR was now alleging Najib to be afraid of debating.

Najib said he was not afraid at all and gave his guarantee that he would debate with Anwar about the Sapura Energy issue. — Malay Mail