‘Basikal lajak’ case: Female driver appeals against court’s decision

JOHOR BAHRU (April 14): The female driver who was found guilty of reckless driving which resulted in the death of eight teenagers on modified bicycles or ‘basikal lajak’ five years ago, today filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision.

Lawyer Muhammad Faizal Mokhtar representing Sam Ke Ting, 27, said the notice of motion for leave to appeal and to stay the execution of the sentence and fine imposed on his client and certificate of urgency were both filed today via the court’s e-filing system.

“Thank you to all parties for the support given to Sam Ke Ting,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the High Court here sentenced Sam to six years’ jail and fined RM6,000 after finding her guilty to the charge.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years and must serve another six months in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

The decision set aside the Magistrate’s Court’s decision on Oct 10 last year to acquit and discharge the woman of the charge.

Sam, who was then at the wheel of a car, with registration number JQB 9984, was charged with reckless driving, causing the death of eight teenage cyclists at the Middle Ring Road, here, at 3.20am on Feb 18, 2017.

The eight dead teenagers were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14 and Haizad Kasrin, 16. – Bernama