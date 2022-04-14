BDA introduces digital parking app ‘BorneoParkBTU’

BINTULU (April 14): The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) has introduced its digital parking application known as ‘BorneoParkBTU’.

The mobile application can be downloaded for free through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

BDA general manager Datu Muhammad Yakup Kari said the app can be used by the public starting May 1, 2022.

He explained that the app would enable parking without coupons to facilitate the payment of parking in gazetted spaces throughout Bintulu town.

Muhammad Yakup said the introduction of the new system is in line with the state government’s recommendation for Bintulu to be among the towns in Sarawak to get Smart City recognition by 2030.

“Through this application, users can make cashless car parking payments via smartphones.

“Thus, we are approaching a cashless society,” he said during an agreement signing ceremony between BDA Properties Sdn Bhd and BPS Sdn Bhd recently.

To promote and encourage the use of this application, Muhammad Yakup said RM5 credit would be given to the first 1,000 users who register in the form of reloads.

He added users could register several vehicles simultaneously and pay without having to be near the car.

“The reload amount available is RM5, RM10, RM20, RM30, RM40, and RM50. Users can make transactions through Sarawak Pay, online banking, and credit/debit cards,” he said.

He added BDA is taking steps forward to facilitate consumers in Bintulu in particular and hoped this would reduce complaints about the use of coupons over the years.

BDA Properties Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BDA, manages 6,500 gazetted parking spaces and when more areas are gazetted, the number will increase to over 13,000.

The digital parking system has been implemented in Miri City since 2021 and now has over 70,000 users.

In Bintulu, it will run simultaneously with the coupon method until a later date.