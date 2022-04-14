Covid-19: 286 new cases in Sarawak including one BID

BINTULU (April 14): Sarawak today recorded 286 new Covid-19 cases along with one brought-in-dead (BID) case on April 10.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update, the BID case was of a 48-year-old man who had hypertension. His body was brought to Bintulu hospital.

On that note, out of today’s new cases, 65 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 218 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), two in Category 3 (with pneumonia), and one in Category 4 (with pneumonia requiring oxygen support).

The cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak now stands at 303,461.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching remained on top with 75 new cases followed by Miri (33), Sibu (32), Bintulu (28), Betong (26), Serian (11) and Kanowit (10).

Limbang recorded nine new cases, Samarahan (6), five each in Asajaya, Pusa, Mukah and Sri Aman, three each in Dalat, Julau, Kabong, Matu, Simunjan and Bau, two each in Sarikei, Kapit, Lubok Antu, Marudi, Lundu, Daro and Subis, and one case each in Tebedu, Saratok, Song and Selangau.

The state police today issued six compounds for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera prior to entering public premises.

To date, the police have issued a total of 13,838 SOP compounds in Sarawak.