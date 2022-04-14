Covid-19 continues to be stable in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 14): Ninty-five per cent of Thursday’s 122 new Covid-19 infections were asymptomatic (Category 1) or displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).

One fatality was reported in Keningau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 116 cases on April 14 involved Category 1 and Category 2 patients whereas three were in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

“Overall, the current position in all districts in Sabah is stable. Only three districts recorded double-digit cases today, namely Kota Kinabalu 43, Papar 18 and Sandakan 10 cases.

“A total of 17 districts recorded single-digit cases while seven districts did not record any new cases,” he said.

Masidi added that the percentage of sporadic infections had dropped to 51.6 per cent, compared to 65 per cent the previous day.