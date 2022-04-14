Covid-19 vaccination: Sarawak still leads with over 60 pct children getting at least first dose  

KUCHING (April 14): Sarawak has continued to top the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) table with over 60 per cent of children aged five to 11 having received at least the first vaccine dose.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, 60.3 per cent of children of this age group in Sarawak had been administered the first dose as of yesterday, well ahead of the national rate of 32.2 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded vaccination rates above the national rate for PICKids were Johor (41.1 per cent), Klang Valley (39.1 per cent), Labuan (38.8 per cent), Penang (38.2 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (37.2 per cent), and Melaka (34.1 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s vaccination rate was the same as the national rate of 92.1 per cent.

Other states that registered vaccination rates for this age group below the national rate were Pahang (86.1 per cent), Kelantan (84.4 per cent), and Sabah (74.4 per cent).

In Sarawak, 91 per cent of adults had been given at least two doses, but this percentage was lower than the national rate of 97.6 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table for vaccinated adults at 118.1 per cent, while Sabah’s 77 per cent placed it at the bottom.

In terms of total population, Sarawak recorded a 77.5 per cent vaccination rate, which was slightly below the national rate of 79.8 per cent.

Klang Valley had the highest vaccination rate for total population at 96 per cent, while the lowest was Kelantan’s 61.7 per cent.

As of yesterday, more than 6.16 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.41 million were first doses followed by more than 2.18 million second doses, and over 1.56 million booster shots.

Yesterday, 6,813 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

Of the total, 920 were first doses, followed by 5,452 second doses, and 441 boosters.