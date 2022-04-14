Dayak Cultural Foundation gives RM5,000 to cop-turned-mountaineer Kanang

KUCHING (April 14): Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) gave RM5,000 to Inspector Kanang Usin, who together with 11 other Malaysian mountaineers, will attempt to scale the 8,848-metre Mount Everest this month.

They are members of the 2022 Keluarga Malaysia Everest Exploration team.

Kanang is a police officer working in Perak. He hails from Rumah Serang, Sungai Bayo, Sebauh in Bintulu, and is married with four children.

The mountaineers comprise men and women from various racial backgrounds who have vast experience in mountaineering and have been working together since 2018.

Leading the team is Azim Afif Ishak who successfully reached the summit of Mount Cho Oyu in 2014 and Mount Everest in 2016.

The expedition is led by experienced mountaineer and chef de’ mission Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor, who is also the oldest Malaysian to have reached the 5,334-metre Everest Base Camp at age 72.

It is organised by Explorasi Altitud in collaboration with the Malaysian government, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Royal Malaysian Police and Civil Defence Force.