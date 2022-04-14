Dayak NGOs applaud move to issue temporary documentation for stateless children

MIRI (April 14): Two Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here applaud the effort by the Sarawak Premier’s Office to issue temporary documentation for individuals under the age of 21 in the state who have not received their citizenship documents.

Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) founder Wellie Henry Majang and Dayak National Congress (DNC) president Paul Raja in a press statement yesterday said even though the temporary document is not a guarantee of Malaysian citizenship, it will definitely help stateless children get access to education and health benefits they deserve.

“Even though it (temporary document) does not guarantee or promise them Malaysian citizenship, it is a wonderful effort by the government and we really appreciate it,” they said.

Last week, the Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah disclosed that the government was aware of instances of persons in the state not having legal citizenship documents.

In view of this, she said the Sarawak Premier’s Office had decided to issue temporary documentation for individuals under the age of 21 in the state who have not received their citizenship documents, to enable them access to education and health facilities.

Fatimah disclosed this during a press conference on citizenship issues under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution in Kuching last week.

“In view of this, we would like to suggest that the state government, through Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship formed under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, actively screen and examine every citizenship application to be sent directly to the KDN (Ministry of Home Affairs).

“The problem of stateless individuals involves more than one ethnic in Sarawak, Thus it is important that this effort covers all stateless individuals irrespective of their racial background,” said the Dayak NGOs.

The NGOs also requested the government to review its citizenship policy, which they claimed has resulted in thousands of legitimate Malaysians, especially children, being denied citizenship.

“According to the Second Schedule, Part II, Clause 1 (e) of the Federal Constitution, citizens are ‘every person born within the Federation who is not born a citizen of any country otherwise than by virtue of this paragraph.

“Requiring stateless applicants to a standard of proof that is arguably almost impossible to meet would also thwart the original intent of the citizenship clause, which is to avoid statelessness.

“The government should respect the protection of citizenship in the Federal Constitution by taking into account the practicalities and constraints faced by applicants or children in an effort to trace their bloodline, especially those who were abandoned during their childhood,” said the NGOs further.

They called upon the ministry to set and list out clearly the types of documents needed for the stateless children to have their citizenship application approved, apart from tasking the National Registration Department to assist and guide individuals coming to make citizenship applications there.

Most importantly, they said, documents needed for the process must be realistic as most commonly, stateless people do not have official or proper self-identification documents.

“Therefore, if it is obvious that the applicant deserves citizenship, insufficient documents should not be an excuse not to approve their application,” they stressed.