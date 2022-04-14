Early morning fire destroys bedroom in Satok house

KUCHING (April 14): A fire around 1am today destroyed a bedroom measuring some 15 square metres in a double-storey house at Jalan Satok.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no one was injured in the fire as the occupants were not at home during the incident.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan fire station, who initiated a Receo – rescue, exposures, containment, extinguish, and overhaul – strategy to extinguish the fire.

The fire, which started in the room on the ground floor of the house, was brought under control at 1.31am and fully extinguished by 2.31am.

According to Bomba, the fire caused 30 per cent damage to the house.

In a separate incident, a house at Kampung Sebiris, Lundu was 80 per cent destroyed by a fire around 2am today.

Bomba said a report was received on the fire at 2.09am, leading firefighters from the Lundu fire station to be deployed to the scene.

They used two water nozzles to extinguish the flames in the house, which measured around 167 square metres.

The water used to put out the fire had to be pumped from a nearby river.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 3.20am.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.