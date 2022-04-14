Fatal fire: Son excited to wear new Raya clothes, says mum

MIRI (April 14): Rugiah Saban, the mother of 12-year-old Muhd Ikram Abdullah who perished in a fire at a house in Kampung Masjid Kuala Baram here Tuesday, expressed sorrow that her son would not be able to wear the new ‘baju Melayu’ he had requested her to buy for Hari Raya.

“I already bought a black ‘baju Melayu’ for him to wear on Hari Raya Aidilfitri which he requested during the recent school holidays.

“I also bought him a sweater and a pair of pants, and the previous Friday he put on the baju Melayu and liked it. He said he looked handsome in it,” she told The Borneo Post in between sobs when met yesterday.

Describing her son’s request as ‘rather peculiar’, Rugiah said he was not the type who would ask much from her.

“Ikram never asked me to buy anything before. He was quiet and shy, and with me, he did not really ask for anything.”

Muhd Ikram’s remains were found under a pile of zinc sheets by firefighters Tuesday afternoon. Eight other occupants survived the fire which razed their wooden house to the ground.

The boy was buried at Kampung Masjid Kuala Baram Islamic Cemetery around 11pm the same day.

Muhd Ikram, the third of five siblings, was Rugiah’s only son, and she described him as an obedient child.

“My house is in Senadin and usually every Friday, I would fetch him home and later send him back to his grandmother’s house at Kampung Masjid Kuala Baram on Sunday because he went to a school near his grandmother’s house.

“The last we spent time together was on Sunday before I sent him back to Kuala Baram. We also broke fast together that Saturday.

According to Rugiah, Muhd Ikram had that Saturday told her he wanted to remain with her in Senadin instead of being sent to his grandmother’s house.

“He wanted to attend school close to home but I persuaded him to wait until he had finished his Year 6,” she said.