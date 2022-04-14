Fatimah: Ministry to help locate 100 in Sarawak yet to claim citizenship confirmation letters

KUCHING (April 14): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will assist the Home Ministry (KDN) to locate 100 successful citizenship applicants in Sarawak who have yet to claim their confirmation letters.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said her ministry had requested KDN to forward the list of the 100 names so that efforts to track down the successful applicants can begin.

“When we saw the list from KDN, we said: ‘Give the list to us and we will arrange to find them’.

“That is why this coming Monday, I will have a meeting with the respective district officers, community leaders, tuai rumahs and others concerned,” she told a press conference today.

She had earlier graced the Sejambak Kasih event organised by the state Welfare Department at a shopping mall here.

Fatimah said it was a pity for someone to have to go through the hardship of applying for citizenship status under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, only to have the letter confirming the success of their application not reach them.

“When we went through the list of names given (by KDN), some of the addresses are only listed as a particular longhouse.

“There are also those who do not have a telephone contact number, or the internet coverage does not reach their area, thus making it difficult to communicate with the applicants,” she said.

“For example, for a longhouse, if the tuai rumah (chieftain) passes away, the name of the longhouse will change (to that of the successor) and the applicant’s letter never reaches them.”

According to Fatimah, once the successful applicants are located, KDN will allow them to collect their letters from any National Registration Department (JPN) office in Sarawak closest to them.

She reminded successful applicants that only they – and not a third party – can collect the letter.

“This is because the successful applicant will have to fill out another form before the JPN office releases the citizenship status letter, and there will be a minimal fee to be paid.”

She said upon receipt of the letter, they can begin applying for documents such as birth certificates and identity cards.