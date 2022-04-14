Foreign fishing crew caught with 800kg of fish in protected zone near Pantai Lakei

KUCHING (April 14): Marine Police detained a fishing boat and its crew for allegedly fishing in a no fishing zone near Pantai Lakei, here around 7.30am yesterday.

Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali said the case is currently being investigated under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for violating the licence terms.

“A Marine Police boat was patrolling in the area when they came across the fishing boat some 98 nautical miles from the beach,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that five Indonesian crew members, aged between 19 and 42, were arrested while the fishing boat and its equipment worth RM170,000 were seized.

“We also seized 800kg of the fish that was inside the boat, which is estimated to be worth RM15,000,” he added.

The case has since been handed over to the Fisheries Department for further action.