Govt pensioner in Marudi lost over RM1.19 mln to Macau Scam

MIRI (April 14): A government pensioner in her 60s has claimed to have lost over RM1.19 million after falling victim to a Macau Scam.

According to Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Maria Rasid, the police received a report on the case on April 13.

“The victim said on Oct 15, 2021, she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Alisya Osman, who claimed to be an officer from Etiqa Takaful Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

“The caller said that the victim had made four medical insurance claims while she was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“However, the victim denied such claims,” said Maria, adding that the call was then redirected to a Sergeant Major Fazli Azman claiming to be from the Criminal Investigations Division from the Pudu police station.

“The so-called sergeant said the victim needed to clear her name as she had made false insurance claims.

“The phone call was later redirected again to another individual, who introduced herself as Mastura, claiming to be the head of the Criminal Investigations Division,” said Maria.

The next day, the victim received a phone call from Mastura who informed her that her case had been handed over to Ani, an ‘investigating officer’ from Bukit Aman as she had other duties.

“The victim was given a phone number to contact Ani, and after she had contacted her, the victim was instructed to open a bank account to assist in the police investigation.

“After opening a new bank account, the victim then registered her new online banking account with the number given by the suspect.

“The victim was then instructed to transfer all her Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) savings, bank savings and cash loans amounting to more than RM1.19 million into the bank account she had just opened,” said Maria.

Maria said the victim only realised that she had been cheated after checking her bank account through an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Marudi, and found that more than RM1.19 million have been transferred to nine accounts under the name of an unknown individual through 52 transactions from Oct 28, 2021 to March 29, 2022.

Maria called upon the public to channel information such as cheating cases by contacting the CCID Scam Response Centre via 03-26101559/0326101599, or the CCID Info Line 013-2111222 (WhatsApp or SMS).