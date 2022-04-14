Govt to boost Sabah’s self-sufficiency level

KOTA KINABALU (April 14): The government strives to boost Sabah’s self-sufficiency level annually through various modernisation initiatives by enhancing the productivity and quality of agricultural products.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the government is committed to empowering the development of the agricultural sector involving four sub-sectors – crops, livestock, fisheries/aquaculture and rubber commodities.

“The agriculture sector is the largest state economic growth sector in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony of Menara Desa (Desa Corporate Building) in Kolombong near here on Thursday.

Hajiji’s speech was delivered by Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

In this respect, Hajiji hoped Desa Group will continue to carry out its responsibilities as a government-linked corporate entity in assisting the government to provide employment opportunities and equipping Sabahans with the necessary expertise in ensuring the development of the agro food-based and the agricultural industries in Sabah.

As the shareholder of Desa Group, the state government will provide the necessary support in facilitating your development progress towards Desa’s growth and success in the agro food-based businesses, he said.

“We have observed that the Desa Group has achieved steady growth and strong financial standing over the past 10 years through the implementation of various businesses turnaround and financial restructuring strategies that were largely funded by internally generated cash reserve. This has put the Desa Group in good stead to move forward and grow progressively.

“Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years, the Desa Group has not wavered in forging ahead to modernise and expand its core food businesses of poultry and livestock for long-term sustainable business and positive returns to shareholder’s investment.

“Desa is now in a position to increase its net worth and profitability,” he said.

“With Desa being one of the major producers of chicken and fresh milk in the state and having core businesses largely in the agro-food sector, it is my sincere hope that you will continue to boost productivity and produce premium quality products, expand production capacity, invest in modern farming technology to support the intensive and sustainable poultry and livestock agriculture in the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister was confident that Desa will be able to meet the fast growing demand for fresh, hygienic and Halal food products at affordable prices for the benefit of the consumers in Sabah and yet generate a reasonable return on its investment to sustain its business.

He also congratulated Desa Group for becoming the first GLC in Sabah to have an Artificial Intelligence (AI) smart building when the Menara Desa is completed.