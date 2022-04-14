Hajiji: Special Grant increment good sign towards 40 pc revenue return

KOTA KINABALU (April 14): The Sabah Government welcomes the increment of the Federal Government Special Grant for Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“It is a very good development for Sabah. However, negotiations are still ongoing to get the 40 per cent as per agreed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It shows that the Federal Government is prepared to listen to us. This is a positive sign,” he said, adding that the four-fold increment from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million beginning this year will really benefit Sabah.

“It will definitely help to push our Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya agenda,” he said in a statement here today

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the meeting on the MA63 particularly on the Special Grant chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob via video conferencing.

Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was also in attendance.