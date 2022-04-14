Insp Kanang hopes to be first Sarawakian to conquer Everest summit

KUCHING (April 14): The desire to be the first Sarawakian to conquer the summit of Mount Everest is firmly planted in the heart of Inspector Kanang Usin, who is participating in the 2022 Keluarga Malaysia Everest Exploration.

Armed with support and encouragement and prayers of all Malaysians and Sarawakians, Kanang, who serves in the VAT (Very Able Troopers) 69 of the Royal Malaysia Police – an elite, multitasking special force in Ulu Kinta, Perak – will leave for Nepal today.

Those involved in the mission will first undergo 68 days of cold temperature adaptation training and are expected to start climbing in mid-May.

“I am enthusiastic and I consider this as a challenge because I have the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Keluarga Malaysia Everest Exploration mission to bring the Sarawak flag to the summit of Mount Everest,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Members of the mission have undergone rigorous preparation and training since last year, including climbing Mount Kinabalu and spending four nights at the top of the mountain to test their physical and mental levels.

Kanang, 42, who is of Iban descent and originally from Semayong Binyo, Sebauh in Bintulu, said his wife and four children have always given him support and encouragement to achieve this mission.

According to him, the uniqueness of this mission is that it is joined by people of various races in Malaysia.

“We want to show that we are united despite the various races. In fact, if I succeed in capturing the summit of Everest, I want it to be an inspiration to the youth of Sarawak,” he added.

He expressed his appreciation to Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the latter’s financial contribution to fund the mission.

The mission is led by Azmi Afif Ishak along with nine other climbers.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol presented a financial contribution from Abang Johari to Kanang in Putrajaya.

According to Abdullah, Kanang’s involvement will make history as the first Sarawakian to conquer the summit of Mount Everest.

“The Premier of Sarawak and also the entire people of the state pray for the success of Kanang and the mission team in capturing the summit of Everest,” said Abdullah.

Abdullah was also impressed that the mission to conquer the summit of Everest is joined by people of different ethnicities in Malaysia as well as people with disabilities, which shows unity in diversity.

During the event, Abdullah presented souvenirs from Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and handed over the Sarawak flag to Kanang.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi also prayed for the success of the mission which would make Malaysia and Sarawak proud.

“Kanang’s involvement will make history as the first Iban and Sarawakian to conquer the summit of Everest. I am very proud of this effort,” said Nanta when receiving a courtesy call from a delegation representing those involved in the mission at his office in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Nanta also presented financial contributions.