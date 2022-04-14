Khairy: Get your kids vaccinated by May 15 or pay for it yourself

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): The Ministry of Health (MOH) today urged parents to get their kids vaccinated by May 15, or else they will have to pay for it on their own.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government will not reach its target to get 50 per cent vaccination rate for children this month and therefore will end the PICKids programme (National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children) on May 15.

“Those who don’t come for their first dose by May 15 won’t be given Pfizer for free or Sinovac for that matter. You will need to pay for it from the market where only Sinovac is available.

“We will keep some stock for the kids turning five in years to come so please get it for free before May 15 when the programme ends,” he said during a press conference this evening.

Parents have been hesitant to get their kids vaccinated following reports of serious side effects after taking the vaccine.

Khairy said the ministry had sent 1.63 million vaccination appointments under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) but only one million had turned up until February 3, 2022.

He said at the moment there are too many children who are exposed and not immunised compared to the adults.

Meanwhile Khairy when asked if the government would enforce stricter rules at Ramadan bazaars and if they would ban children from visiting, said no such action will be taken.

“If possible and there is a nanny or someone to take care of the kids at home then leave them at home, this is a public health advisory. It’s not at the level we want to ban them from the bazaars.

“We, however, do hope that if you bring young ones, make them wear the face mask but if it’s a baby then you cannot so maybe have a think about it,” he added. – Malay Mail