Ling: State govt should subsidise expensive air tickets for Sarawakians

MIRI (April 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling has called on the state government to consider subsidising air tickets for Sarawakians coming back to the state, especially during the festive seasons.

He said the sudden increase of air ticket prices up to 566 per cent especially during Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak is a concern for Sarawakians who are planning to come back and celebrate the occasions with their family.

Ling said the state’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) should handle the situation effectively by discussing the matter with airlines companies involved, and not just by writing letters to them.

He added that air transport is a basic necessity for Sarawakians who work or study in the peninsula to return to Sarawak, or go back to their workplace or learning institutions after their holidays.

“Therefore, it is wise for the state government to get involved in this issue concerning expensive airfares so that the people are not burdened by it.

“I recently found Malaysia Airlines (MAS) economy class tickets to be more expensive than their business class tickets, and this is absurd,” he said in a statement today.

He said the high demand for air travel during festive seasons should be the reason for the airlines to offer cheaper airfares, but instead they became more expensive than normal days.

Ling, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary, said the state government should follow the initiative taken by former Malaysia Transport Minister Tony Loke, who fixed the price of air tickets to prevent it from skyrocketing, especially during festive seasons.

“Although airlines will be holding special promotions for a limited period of time in the near future, it is a bit difficult as sometimes travels cannot be planned in advance, as there may be changes in future.

“Therefore, I hope the government can find the best initiative to overcome this drastic increase in airfare price, particularly during festive season,” urged Ling.

He also hoped that the state government would continue to be involved in the matter of airfares as it could influence the influx of tourists to Sarawak as well as influence economic growth, especially in the tourism sector.