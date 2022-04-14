Malaysia logs 10,052 new Covid-19 infections, 22 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): Malaysia reported 10,052 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, after three consecutive days of infections falling below the 10,000 mark.

The latest numbers represent an increase of 1,050 cases compared to new infections recorded yesterday, which were at 9,002.

With this latest figure, the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in the country is now 4,352,611.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 10,052 cases today, 21 cases were imported involving 18 Malaysians and three foreigners.

“While the balance 10,031 cases were reported locally involving 9,606 Malaysians and 425 foreigners,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 161 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide, with 63 confirmed to have Covid-19 while the remaining 98 either suspected, probable or under investigation for the disease.

Of that, he said that 99 of them need ventilator assistance, of which 41 of them are Covid-19 positive patients.

He also added that 22 people died from the deadly disease yesterday, with six of them classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

With this, he said the current death toll nationwide stands at 35,363.

He also said that 15,893 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative amount of recoveries in the country to 4,196,656.

He said that of the 10,052 cases today, only 65 are in Categories 3, 4 and 5 — which require hospitalisation, while the balance are in Categories 1 and 2.

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 cases in ICUs in two states have reached or exceeded 50 per cent capacity, and they were Putrajaya at 67 per cent and Selangor at 51 per cent.

Meanwhile, only Putrajaya has over 50 per cent of its non-ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients, at 53 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham also said three new clusters were reported yesterday and the total active clusters in the country stand at 113.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-nought or R0) is now at 0.85. — Malay Mail