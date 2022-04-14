Minister: PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia devices to be distributed for IPT students from B40 group from June

CYBERJAYA (April 14): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has guaranteed that devices under the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme, which will be distributed to eligible students in June, will be of high quality.

He also gave the assurance that the devices which had been certified by several committees, including the ICT Technical Committee, would be suitable for student use.

“The devices have also gone through a testing process. Several devices with certain specifications have been distributed to a group of students for us to get their feedback.

“I expect the selected devices will be from premium and reputable brands in the market,” he told a press conference after the pre-launch of the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme, here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Higher Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar.

The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia package was announced during the tabling of the Budget 2022 in October last year in line with the government’s aspiration to ensure that the people, especially students of higher learning institutions (IPT) have the necessary devices and enjoy internet access at a reasonable cost.

It is also an initiative to help the students to attend online learning activities, surf the Internet for research purposes, and send messages to stay connected with their families and friends.

Last Saturday, Annuar said that applications for the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme for IPT students from the B40 group would be opened on April 15. The applications can be made online via https://perantisiswa.kkmm.gov.my from 8am.

Annuar said the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme would benefit about 350,000 IPT students from B40 families.

Annuar said the programme is based on the concept of free use of the gadget throughout their period of study to prevent misuse by selling or giving the device to others.

“Through this method, damaged devices will be sent to a dedicated unit, namely the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia Management Unit, Infrastructure and Applications Division of K-KOMM,” he said.

Annuar also expressed his desire to expand the programme to students of Teacher Education Institutes under the Education Ministry. – Bernama