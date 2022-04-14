Ministry probing egg prices in Limbang, complaints of traders selling at RM19 per tray

LAWAS (April 14): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is investigating claims of excessive price hikes for chicken eggs by several traders in Limbang District.

In a statement today, KPDNHEP Limbang head Pulnama Tarah said the ministry has received complaints that some traders had priced eggs at up to RM19 per tray.

“If they are found to be selling the item above the maximum price, action will be taken against them,” he pledged.

On the supply of chicken eggs in Limbang during Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, he assured that supplies are enough with stocks arriving consistently and according to schedule.

He revealed 7,275 trays of chicken eggs had arrived in Limbang today from the main supplier in Miri and had been distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores in the district.

“Another 7,000 trays of chicken eggs (of various grades) is expected to arrive next week to meet the demand of the consumers in Limbang,” he said.

Pulnama explained that supplies of chicken eggs in Limbang had sold out quickly as consumers were buying more in view of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He advised consumers not to resort to panic buying as there was no shortage of food supplies in Limbang, including for chicken eggs, as the ministry is conducting comprehensive monitoring through ‘Op Pantau’.

“Wholesalers and traders are warned not to hoard any of the basic necessities. If found, they will be charged under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” Pulnama added.

He said the ministry has set up channels for consumers to lodge complaints via Whatsapp on 019-2794317 or 019-8488000, e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre on 1-800886800, the Ez ADU smartphone application, Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) on 03-88826245 or 03-80008000.

They can also contact the KPDNHEP offices in Limbang (085-217414) or Lawas (085-283650).