Niah man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old niece, girl due to give birth soon

MIRI (April 14): Police arrested a man at a longhouse in Niah near here on Tuesday after he was suspected of raping his 14-year-old niece and impregnating her.

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Miri District police headquarters at around 5.15pm.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the victim’s mother had brought her for a medical examination at a hospital after finding the girl behaving strangely.

“After undergoing a medical examination in Lundu District on April 10, the victim was confirmed to be eight months pregnant,” Sabri said when contacted.

The victim’s mother then lodged a police report.

“Acting on the report, the suspect – who is also a cousin of the victim’s father – was arrested on Tuesday to assist in the investigation,” said Sabri.

It is understood that the complainant and victim had fled to Lundu and lodged a police report there as they had allegedly been threatened by the suspect.

The man is currently at the Miri Central police station lockup.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.