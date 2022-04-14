No entry to party hoppers, says DAP sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has today said the party will make it an official position and policy to not accept any party hoppers.

He said this is in line with the party’s stand, whether such individuals are from within DAP or without, including the most recent example, former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

“We will never accept such frogs. We will never accept any hoppers whether they are from our party or other parties. For Norhizam, the case is very clear: He hopped out when we were down.

“So right now, he wants to come back. He thinks that right now, he has lost in the (Melaka) state election and he wants a new platform. He wants to come back. He can forget about it.

“We told him to forget about it. We have many other good and capable candidates in the line-up,” Loke told reporters during a press conference at the DAP headquarters here. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME