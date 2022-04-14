NUTP advises teachers against recording TikTok in classrooms

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) today advised teachers to use the TikTok application for teaching purposes, instead of to popularise themselves.

NUTP president Aminuddin Awang said the union supported the use of social media, especially TikTok, for learning purposes, but the application should not be used during face-to-face learning in classrooms.

He said when in the classrooms, teachers should give their full attention to the students who are physically in front of them.

“Making live recording on social media, including Tik Tok, in classrooms during official working hours is wrong, let alone, if it is to popularise oneself.

“This is very unhealthy and against the rules and it should be stopped. To maintain the image of the teaching profession, school administrators and PPD (District Education Office) need to act firmly,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Aminuddin said many teachers in service now were the generation Y and Z who grew up with social media, but they had to abide by the guidelines on the use of social media issued by the Ministry of Education.

He suggested that teachers use the social media to upload educated-related content for use by their students after school hours.

Yesterday, a Twitter post went viral of a teacher doing a “live” session on the TikTok app while teaching in the classroom, which invited various negative reactions, especially from parents. – Bernama