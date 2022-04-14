Over 1.3 mln children in Malaysia have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): A total of 1,374,520 children aged between five and 11 years or 38.7 per cent of the population in this age group have received at least one dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as at yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 229,615 children or 6.5 per cent of this group have been fully vaccinated.

For teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, 2,865,407 individuals or 92.1 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,967,575 or 95.4 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among the adult population, 15,950,859 individuals or 67.8 per cent have received the booster shot while 22,959,339 or 97.6 per cent have completed their second dose and 23,236,086 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one jab.

Yesterday, 47,622 doses of vaccine were administered, comprising 34,384 doses for second shot, 7,639 booster jabs and 5,599 doses for first shot, bringing to 69,370,702 the cumulative number of doses given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 22 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with Selangor recording the most with seven fatalities, followed by Melaka and Perak with three each.

Johor, Kedah, and Pahang had two deaths each while Sabah, Kelantan, and Kuala Lumpur had one fatality each. — Bernama