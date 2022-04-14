Penang approves RM1,200 Aidilfitri aid for state civil servants; to spend RM7.35m in total

GEORGE TOWN (April 14): The Penang state executive council has approved a special aid of RM1,200, or half a month’s salary, for civil servants in the state in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year.

The approval was made yesterday and the aid will be paid out on April 27, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

All civil servants in the local authorities and the state’s statutory bodies will receive the special aid.

“At the same time, a special aid of RM300 each will also be distributed to the Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) supervisors and teachers, Islamic religious schools teachers and staffs and Chinese private schools’ teachers and staffs in Penang,” Chow said in a statement.

He said tahfiz teachers, pondok school teachers and Islamic kindergarten teachers will each receive RM200.

“The total aid to be given out this year will total about RM7.35 million and this aid is to show special appreciation to all civil servants who have worked diligently in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Malay Mail