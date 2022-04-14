Kuching phone seller fined RM3,000 for having pistol, bullets without licence

KUCHING (April 14): A mobile phone seller was fined RM3,000 in default four months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for having a pistol and 16 live bullets without a licence.

Chong Chuan Wee, 43, pleaded guilty to two charges read out before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

For the first charge, Chong was charged with having a 9mm pistol without a firearms licence under Section 4 of the Arms Act 1960 while the second charge was for possession of 16 nine-mm bullets also without a licence.

The offences were committed around 11am on Sept 28, 2005 in front of a house in Jalan Rock here. The charges were made under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a maximum RM10,000-fine or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, policemen raided the house and an inspection found a pistol and 16 bullets on the shelf in an upstairs room.

The home-made pistol was duly tested and found to be working.

The accused was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail for each charge.

Chong, who was not represented by a lawyer, paid the fine.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted.