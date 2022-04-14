Jafry: Ridiculous airfare will affect Sabah tourism

KOTA KINABALU (April 14): Airline operators are urged not to charge drastic and ridiculously high fares as it will impact on tourist arrivals to Sabah.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said that as an example, he was told that the airfare from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau was RM1,300.

“This is so ridiculous,” he said during a press conference here on Thursday.

Jafry also said that he had received complaints that prices of airfare have even gone up by 500 percent.

He reminded that Sabah is only accessible by air and the high airfare will have adverse impact on tourist arrivals to the state.

“We urge the Transport Ministry to discuss the matter with the airline operators,” he said, adding that Sabah was expecting 1.3 million tourist arrivals.

By February, this year, he said Sabah had already received 227,000 tourists.

He added that they are expecting tourists from Singapore and Brunei, and that talks are underway to bring in tourists from South Korea.

The minister said that they are also optimistic to bring in tourists from China and Taiwan.